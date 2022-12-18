This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Lions got stuffed on the goal line to end their first possession of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but things wound up working out for them.

After a quick three-and-out, Jets punter Braden Mann hung a short kick to Kalif Raymond and the Lions punt returner took the ball 47 yards for a touchdown that put the Lions up 7-0 at MetLife Stadium.

It’s the second punt return touchdown against the Jets this season. They lost to the Patriots on a Marcus Jones punt return last month.

The Lions ate up more than eight minutes on their first drive, but the Jets stopped four straight running plays to take possession. Zonovan Knight ran once for a loss and Zach Wilson threw two incompletions to set up the Lions score.

Kalif Raymond punt return puts Lions up 7-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk