Kalif Raymond has the NFL’s longest punt return in 2021

Believe it or not, a Detroit Lions player tops the NFL through Week 12 in an explosive play category. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has registered the longest punt return in the league this season.

Raymond returned a punt 48 yards in the Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Crazy as it might seem, no other return man has topped that through 12 weeks. Only four total punt returns have gone for at least 40 yards all season, with no touchdowns on any punt return.

Raymond ranks third overall in punt return average for the season. His 12.3 yards per return on 16 return attempts trails only Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay and Gunner Olszewski of the Patriots.

Thanks to Tim Twentyman of the Lions for pointing out the stat!