Kalif Raymond is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Lions got stuffed on four straight plays near the goal-line byt the Jets defense to kick off last Sunday’s game, but the offense’s failure turned out to be the prelude to a big special teams play.

Detroit’s defense forced a quick three-and-out and Jets punter Braden Mann drove a short kick from his end zone toward Lions returner Kalif Raymond. Raymond fielded the punt cleanly and needed a matter of seconds to cover 47 yards for a touchdown that sent the Lions on their way to a 20-17 victory.

It was Raymond’s only punt return of the day, but it was enough for him to be named the NFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

The touchdown was the first punt return for a score of Raymond’s career and his first touchdown of any kind this season. He is averaging 14.6 yards per return this season and has 39 catches for 454 yards.

