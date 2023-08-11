Kalif Raymond agrees to two-year extension with Lions

The Lions are keeping one of their key contributors around.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Detroit has agreed to a two-year contract extension with receiver/return specialist Kalif Raymond.

Raymond has been with the Lions since 2021. He appeared in 16 games in 2021, recording 48 receptions for 576 yards with four touchdowns. Last year he caught 47 passes for 616 yards.

But he's also become one of the league's most effective punt returners, taking one back for a touchdown in 2022 for the first time in his career. He averaged 13.2 yards per return last season.

Raymond, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Broncos. He’s also spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Titans.

Now he’s under contract with Detroit through 2025.