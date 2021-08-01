Kalib Perry commits to Tennessee

In this article:

2022 linebacker prospect Kalib Perry committed to Tennessee and first-year head coach Josh Heupel on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker is from Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Vols offered a scholarship to Perry on June 1 after attending a camp at Tennessee. Perry officially visited the University of Tennessee on June 25.

Perry has Power Five offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Boston College, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. His final four teams were Tennessee, Purdue, Cincinnati and Kentucky.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

