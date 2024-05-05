Kaleo Kanahele Maclay ‘in control’ on the volleyball court

(NEXSTAR) – Team USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball has an opportunity to win three straight gold medals this summer in Paris. Kaleo Kanahele Maclay has played a major role in that success.

Born with a club foot, Kaleo received a tenotomy at nine months old that placed pins through the toe and heel bones but left her with limited calf flexibility and muscle.

“I hope my platform is seen by younger girls and younger girls with disabilities and like this concept of invisible disabilities, so disabilities that others might not see,” Maclay said.

Kaleo began playing with the sitting national team in 2009 and ascended quickly, winning “Best Setter” at the 2014 and 2018 ParaVolley World Championships, as well as 2014 USA Volleyball Female Sitting Player of the Year

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, Maclay was named Best Setter while playing pregnant.

“I just feel so like myself. Like I’m in control,” Kaleo answered when asked about how she feels out on the court. “I feel so free.”

