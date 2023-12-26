Kalen King in the Peach Bowl? These young defenders may emerge for Penn State football

ATLANTA − This superior Penn State defense — the best in the nation by some metrics — will, indeed, be operating at nearly full strength, after all, in Saturday's Peach Bowl.

Star cornerback Kalen King was practicing with the Nittany Lions here on Tuesday, on Georgia Tech's campus. While it was long-expected that the top NFL Draft choice in the spring would not return to Penn State for the 2024 season, it was still unclear whether he would play against Mississippi in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Now it is: The Lions' No. 1 defense in terms of total yards and sacks, may only miss a couple of defenders, including edge rusher Chop Robinson for the game.

The only big question remaining for Lions is fellow cornerback Johnny Dixon, who has not announced his status for the game yet. He was not seen at Tuesday's practice, according to a report from 247Sports.

The Lions are deep at both defensive end and corner.

King, like several other outgoing Lions, expect to play limited roles in the Peach Bowl — and practices leading up to it — to lessen the risk of injury.

Head coach James Franklin explained that decision process when asked about King on Tuesday afternoon:

"These are different times in college football, and we’ve worked really hard to create a relationship with our players that there can be open dialogue and discussions. We’ve tried to create an environment, really, where there’s no reason for any player to opt-out.

"What I mean by that is all the way back to Saquon Barkley who was being projected as a top 15 pick, there’s a way to do this where the player, the family, the agent, everybody is comfortable with the plan. To be able to finish the season with your teammates is important. I also understand the challenge of it."

For King, "we came up with a plan everybody is comfortable with. It's great to have him here and be part of the program for one more game."

Penn State football: Who will step up at cornerback in Peach Bowl?

King's expected reduced role and Dixon's potential opt-out opens the door for younger, highly-touted Lions. It's an especially key opportunity considering Ole Miss quarter Jaxson Dart and his prolific offense.

More playing time is anticipated for senior cornerback Daequan Hardy and younger backups Cam Miller and true freshmen Elliot Washington II and Zion Tracy.

Washington and Tracy, mostly just special teams players this past fall, are known for their impressive speed. The pair combined for 16 tackles during the regular season.

True freshman cornerback Elliot Washington II (16) got his biggest game work against Delaware. He now has a unique opportunity for the Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss.

"They’re freak athletes," starting safety K.J. Winston said of the duo. "They haven’t (been able) to showcase who they are (in games), but I’ve seen so much from them. And I’m excited for them to get the opportunity to put it front of the team, maybe even in the game.

"I’m glad they’re finally getting more reps in practice to get that confidence because right now is the best time for them. Around this time (last year) is when I was getting more reps in practice. That’s what allowed me to come out and feel comfortable this year. To see them get the same opportunity and the same kind of jump and push and confidence, I'm excited for them."

