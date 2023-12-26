Kalen King and Olu Fashanu attend practice on Tuesday hinting toward their status for Saturday

Penn State has arrived in Atlanta and is already underway with practices leading up to the final game of the season, a Peach Bowl matchup with Ole Miss. But the status of at least two players remains a bit of a mystery with NFL futures incoming for a pair of key players. But on Tuesday, there could be some signs suggesting those players may see the field on Saturday.

According to a report from Mark Brennan of 247Sports (subscription required), potential opt-out left tackle Olu Fashanu and cornerback Kalen King were seen practicing with the team at Mercedes Benz Stadium, perhaps a major indication of them both suiting up for the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss this Saturday.

Great news for @PennStateFball as @olu_fashanu & @KalenKing21_ were both on the practice field at Mercedes Benz Stadium today. More VIP notes here https://t.co/ejbugZ1HIk — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) December 26, 2023

Fashanu and King were two stalwarts at their respective positions this season and throughout their careers at Penn State. Both are likely first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Fashanu has already announced he plans to enter the draft. An official decision from King has not been made available at this time.

With a matchup against the high-powered Rebels ahead, King, a ball-hawking specialist, will be needed to slow down Ole Miss’s explosive receivers. Fashanu is one of the game’s best pass-blocking tackles, and his presence on Saturday protecting Drew Allar’s blindside could be a difference-maker against a talented Ole Miss front four and strong edge rushers.

Penn State and Ole Miss will kick off in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday at noon in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire