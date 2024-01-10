Kalen King accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

The NFL draft will be here before you know it, which means several draft-eligible players are receiving invites to various pre-draft showcases. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the biggest around and is coached by an NFL staff.

It was announced this morning on the Senior Bowl’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account that Penn State cornerback Kalen King will be participating in the college all-star game. King was terrific during his time in Happy Valley, producing 80 tackles, 22 passes defended, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

King’s presence was missed during Penn State’s Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss, as the Nittany Lions’ secondary was shredded by the Rebels. His 18 passes defended in 2022 were the best in the Big Ten and third in the nation.

The 2024 NFL draft is filled with talented defensive backs, but despite that, King should still be at least a second-round pick, if not a late first-rounder. NFL teams will love his man coverage ability as well as his knack for knocking the ball out of the air and helping out in the running game. He doesn’t have the prototypical NFL size for an outside corner (5-11″, 187 lbs), but his ability to play in multiple schemes and diagnose plays will make him an impact player in his rookie year.

King will have the opportunity during the week of the Senior Bowl to improve his draft stock and impress a bounty of NFL scouts and coaches.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire