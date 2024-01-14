Kalen DeBoer's first Alabama football coaching staff expected moves, per ESPN

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer's staff is starting to take shape.

DeBoer is expected to retain running backs coach Robert Gillespie and defensive line coach Freddie Roach, per ESPN's Chris Low. Meanwhile, DeBoer is expected to bring offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and director of scouting Jerret McElwain with him from Washington.

FOX's Bruce Feldman also reported that offensive line coach Scott Huff and tight ends coach Nick Sheridan is expected to join DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Both were on the Washington staff with DeBoer.

McElwain is the son of Jim McElwain, the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Florida coach who's now the coach of Central Michigan. Jerret McElwain graduated from Alabama and is a former recruiting specialist for the Crimson Tide.

Getting staff in place as quickly as possible is key to help DeBoer build his roster. All players on the Alabama roster have 30 days, starting this past Wednesday, to enter the transfer portal if they so choose.

Grubb has been with DeBoer in multiple stops, including Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls. Grubb has led one of the country's best offenses the past two seasons at Washington.

Shephard has been at Washington the past two seasons after five seasons coaching receivers at Purdue. He's also been at Western Kentucky and Washington State as an assistant coach.

Gillespie has been on staff at Alabama since January 2021. He was previously at North Carolina. He played at Florida as a running back from 1998-2001. He's a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Roach has been the defensive line coach for Alabama since 2020. He's a native of Killen, Alabama, and he played for the Crimson Tide from 2002-2005. Roach earned a spot on Alabama's All-Decade team for the 2000s.

Keeping Gillespie and Roach would be significant, considering both are from the South and have experience recruiting here. The staff DeBoer is bringing in from Washington so far does not.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama coaching staff: Expected hires include Ryan Grubb, per ESPN