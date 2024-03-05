Kalen DeBoer says Michigan transfer Keon Sabb has ‘it’ factor

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team hit the practice field on Monday for the first time this spring as the Kalen DeBoer era gets underway.

Following the practice, Coach DeBoer would speak to the media about what he could see from his team, including several new faces. One such player was Michigan safety transfer Keon Sabb who recently joined the program following the departure of Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor.

When asked about Sabb, Coach DeBoer offered up some high praise for the talented defensive back.

“You bring in a guy like him to be an impact player for you. His experiences, not just each and every play but also the experiences in leadership that as he’s here longer and longer that we would expect from him because of the level that he took his team to, winning a championship. “That fits in well with what we’re trying to accomplish and what we’re trying to do.” “The character makeup aside from, of course, what we know is a great football player, he just is a really good fit for us. It’s been a pleasure getting to know him more and more each and every day, just seeing how he’s operating. Right now, he’s just going about his work, but you can tell he’s got that it factor. “He’s got the leadership piece within him to where I know we’ll be counting on him this fall.”

Sabb appeared in 14 games and made five starts at safety for the Wolverines, and he finished the 2023-24 season with 28 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Sabb would show up in a big way for Michigan in the national championship game against Coach DeBoer and Washington where he totaled six tackles and two pass breakups.

With Alabama’s lack of depth in the secondary and Sabb’s experience, he will likely be an instant starter for the Tide in the backend.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide has spring practice continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire