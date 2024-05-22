What Kalen DeBoer said about bringing Kadyn Proctor back to Alabama football

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer answered "there's no question" when he was asked how big it was bringing left tackle Kadyn Proctor back into the fold.

"He was a guy who was going to play a significant role in the program," DeBoer said. "To lose him and to now get him back, that's a big deal for us. I think he's just done a great job of meshing back with his friends, but most importantly his teammates. Excited to get him back into our workouts this summer."

DeBoer made his first comments about Proctor on Tuesday while in Birmingham for Yea Alabama's Tide on Tour event after Proctor transferred back to the Crimson Tide this spring. Proctor started all of 2023 at left tackle as a freshman, then he transferred to Iowa in the winter. But then Proctor changed course again and decided to come back to Tuscaloosa once the spring was over.

Proctor was one of the signature pieces Alabama added via the transfer portal after spring football. DeBoer said he feels "really good" about what the Crimson Tide has added post A-Day.

"I feel like we upgraded in some areas, both in talent and we needed some numbers for some depth as well," DeBoer said. "That competition is only going to make us better. I feel like there were some areas we knew we needed to address, and I feel like we did a pretty good job of those."

The Crimson Tide has added six players via the transfer portal since the end of spring practices. That includes Proctor, kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio), defensive back Kam Howard (Charlotte), cornerback DaShawn Jones (Wake Forest), defensive back King Mack (Penn State) and offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (Michigan State).

