Kalen DeBoer recruiting: Where Washington classes ranked in high school, transfer portals

Alabama football is expected to hire Washington's Kalen DeBoer for its coaching vacancy after Nick Saban's retirement, according to USA TODAY and other reports.

DeBoer, 49, comes with a championship pedigree. He not only has coached three national championship teams at then-NAIA program Sioux Falls, but also led the Huskies (14-1, 9-0 Pac-12) to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game this season, ultimately falling to Michigan in just his second season in Seattle.

Part of DeBoer's success lies in his ability to get the most out of his players, as he inherited a Washington roster that finished 4-8 in 2021, the season prior to his arrival. (The same appears to have been true for Jim Harbaugh's 2023 Michigan team, which has the lowest "talent metric" of any CFP-era champion).

That said, the biggest question DeBoer faces at Alabama is whether he will be able to continue Saban's incredible streak of recruiting success. The Washington coach never finished with a recruiting class higher than 26th nationally in the two classes he recruited on his own in 2023 and 2024, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

While it's certainly harder to recruit at Washington than at perennial power Alabama, DeBoer will need to put together impressive classes to maintain the level of play the Crimson Tide is used to.

Here's a look at DeBoer's recruiting classes at Washington:

Kalen DeBoer recruiting rankings

Rankings reflect 247Sports' Composite rankings

DeBoer helped piece together Washington's 2022 recruiting class after taking over for the fired Jimmy Lake in November, although he took over just weeks before the early signing period, where most recruits sign their national letters of intent.

The Huskies' 2022 class ranked 95th nationally, as they only signed one four-star high school prospect. Washington did, however, have the 24th-ranked transfer class, headlined by Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2023 played under DeBoer in 2019 when the latter was the offensive coordinator at Indiana.

Things got better recruiting-wise for the Huskies in 2023, DeBoer's first full class at the helm. Washington's 2023 class ranked 26th nationally, headlined by four-star, top-100 ranked quarterback signee Austin Mack. His portal class ranked 46th nationally, although he also gained former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson, who ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2023.

The 2024 class, DeBoer's most recent and final class at Washington, ranked 36th nationally and 28th among transfer portal classes. The Huskies' 2024 class was led by four-star, top-100 edge rusher Noah Carter, while the transfer class was headlined by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

