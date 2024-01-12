Kalen DeBoer record: New Alabama coach is 5-0 against Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian

Alabama football has its new coach.

The Crimson Tide is expected to hire former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer for its coaching vacancy after Nick Saban's retirement, according to USA TODAY and other reports.

DeBoer, 49, was the chosen candidate amid speculation about other top targets, such as Oregon's Dan Lanning, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Florida State's Mike Norvell. In fact, it's easy to see why Alabama chose the reigning College Football Playoff runner-up.

DeBoer holds a 5-0 record against Lanning and Sarkisian, beating Oregon once in 2022 and twice in 2023 and defeating Texas once in the Alamo Bowl and again in the College Football Playoff.

The former Washington coach undoubtedly has big shoes to fill, replacing Saban, who ranks first in college football history with seven national championships.

Here's a look back at DeBoer's record against other former Alabama candidates:

Kalen DeBoer record vs Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian

DeBoer might just have Lanning and Sarkisian's number.

In 2022, No. 25 Washington and No. 6 Oregon faced off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, with Pac-12 Championship hopes still on the line. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and DeBoer torched Lanning's defense, as Penix Jr. passed for 408 yards and two touchdowns to win 37-34.

In 2023, Washington and Oregon entered the season as the Pac-12 favorites and faced off with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town. The Huskies won on a game-winning touchdown throw from Penix Jr. to Rome Odunze with just over 1:30 left in the game to make it 36-33.

DeBoer's final win against Lanning came in the Pac-12 Championship, where the winner locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies came out victorious again, winning 34-31 to earn the No. 2 seed in the CFP to then face No. 3 Texas and Sarkisian.

The 2024 Sugar Bowl was a rematch of Washington and the Longhorns' bowl game from the season prior, where the Huskies defeated Texas 27-20 at the Alamo Bowl. Both teams improved and made the CFP in 2023, which ended with Penix Jr. throwing for 430 yards and two TDs to topple the Longhorns 37-31.

Kalen DeBoer record

DeBoer has an all-time record of 104-12 across stints at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. In his two seasons at Washington, he went 25-3 and 2-1 in the postseason.

Kalen DeBoer postseason record

DeBoer is 19-3 in postseason games, his only losses coming in the College Football Playoff national championship to Michigan and once in 2005 to Carroll College (55-0 in NAIA semifinal) and another to Carroll in 2007 (17-9 in NAIA championship).

Prior to Power Five jobs at Fresno State and Washington, DeBoer finished with a 67-3 record at Sioux Falls, winning three NAIA national titles.

