Kalen DeBoer offensive rankings: How Alabama football coach's teams have fared on offense

Alabama football's recently hired coach Kalen DeBoer may not be Nick Saban, but he undoubtedly knows how to command a team.

The offensive-minded coach will follow the legendary Saban in Tuscaloosa after having led the Huskies to a 14-1 regular record in 2023. That came amid a run to the College Football Playoff national championship game, where they fell to Michigan in his final game as the Washington's coach.

Prior to his two seasons in Washington, DeBoer had two separate stints at Fresno State as both an offensive coordinator and later a head coach from 2020-21. He also had short tenures as offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019 and Eastern Michigan from 2014-16.

REQUIRED READING: Kalen DeBoer's first assignment as Alabama football coach boils down to one word | Toppmeyer

Prior to that, he had stints at FCS-level Southern Illinois as the Salukis' offensive coordinator, and, before that, then-NAIA program Sioux Falls as a head coach.

DeBoer has typically leaned on the passing game to anchor his offenses, a philosophy he continued to put into practice in his two seasons with Washington. While there, the Huskies ranked first in 2022 and second in 2023 in passing offense, but 68th and 104th in rushing offense, respectively.

Here's a look at Kalen DeBoer's past team's offensive rankings through his college football coaching career in the FBS.

Kalen DeBoer offensive rankings

Washington

Year: 2023

Total offense: 12th (462.1 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 13th (36.0 points per game)

Passing offense: 2nd (343.7 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 104th (118.4 yards per game)

Year: 2022

Total offense: 2nd (515.8 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 7th (39.7 points per game)

Passing offense: 1st (369.8 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 68th (146.0 yards per game)

Fresno State

Year: 2021

Total offense: 14th (464.8 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 26th (33.4 points per game)

Passing offense: 9th (326.7 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 90th (138.2 yards per game)

Year: 2020

Total offense: 17th (479.3 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 36th (32.8 points per game)

Passing offense: 5th (356.3 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 106th (123.0 yards per game)

REQUIRED READING: QB Jalen Milroe tells Alabama football fans 'I'm staying' amid Kalen DeBoer hiring

Indiana (OC/QB)

Year: 2019

Total offense: 41st (432.8 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 43rd (31.8 points per game)

Passing offense: 15th (302.4 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 106th (130.4 yards per game)

Fresno State (OC/QB)

Year: 2018

Total offense: 47th (421.5 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 26th (34.6 points per game)

Passing offense: 29th (267.1 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 86th (154.4 yards per game)

Year: 2017

Total offense: 72nd (392.9 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 77th (27.1 points per game)

Passing offense: 58th (237.9 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 78th (155.0 yards per game)

Eastern Michigan (OC/QB)

Year: 2016

Total offense: 35th (455.2 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 61st (29.6 points per game)

Passing offense: 18th (296.1 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 85th (159.1 yards per game)

Year: 2015

Total offense: 78th (380.0 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 91st (25.4 points per game)

Passing offense: 66th (222.2 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 84th (157.8 yards per game)

Year: 2014

Total offense: 121st (289.6 yards per game)

Scoring offense: 123rd (15.2 points per game)

Passing offense: 115th (151.8 yards per game)

Rushing offense: 96th (137.8 yards per game)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kalen DeBoer's offensive stats, rankings prior to Alabama football hiring