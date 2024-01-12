Kalen DeBoer now under the microscope at Alabama, succeeding Nick Saban
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Crimson Tide hiring Kalen DeBoer and discusses the challenges the new head coach faces in a expanded SEC and replacing a legend.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. History hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to becoming Alabama's new coach isn't an overnight success story.
Belichick controlled just about everything in New England. That kind of unchecked power was always going to lead to his demise.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft insists that both Brady and Belichick fueled the Patriots' unprecedented run of success, but the debate will continue to rage on.
Kraft seemed to suggest that coaching and personnel power will not be consolidated in the succession plan for Belichick.