How will Kalen DeBoer fill out Alabama football coaching staff? A few names to watch

The next big step on Kalen DeBoer's long to-do list as Alabama football coach is figuring out the rest of his coaching staff.

Already there are names that have emerged, per multiple reports, as expected additions to the staff. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, offensive line coach Scott Huff, tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard are all expected to join DeBoer in Tuscaloosa, per ESPN/FOX.

As far as returners go, defensive line coach Freddie Roach is expected to be retained, as is running backs coach Robert Gillespie, per reports. The question is, who's next?

DeBoer still has several spots to fill, most notably defensive coordinator.

Here are some thoughts on some of the open spots with a few names to watch.

KALEN DEBOER STORIES: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

INSIDE THE SEARCH: Inside Alabama football's coaching search to hire Kalen DeBoer

EPIC NICK SABAN STORIES: Epic Nick Saban stories, as told by Alabama football players who'd know as he retires

Who will be next Alabama football defensive coordinator?

This will be one of the most important hires DeBoer can make. It probably needs to be someone in the SEC footprint.

There was legitimate buzz Sunday around the potential return of Travaris Robinson even after he took a co-defensive coordinator job with Georgia. He would be a smart hire, considering he would be a returning coach who is popular among current players and could be vital in gluing the roster together. Plus, word is that he and five-star receiver Ryan Williams have a strong relationship. Williams de-committed from Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement. Robinson also was a key part of running the defense this past season. He was on the field while defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was up in the press box.

But Robinson might decide to stick with his decision to go to Georgia.

Another name to watch is Kane Wommack, head coach at South Alabama. He and DeBoer worked together at Indiana, and Wommack has plenty of coaching and recruiting experience in the South. He has been at UT Martin, South Alabama, Ole Miss and Jacksonville State. He also played for Arkansas and Southern Miss when he was in college. He's been a defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois, South Alabama and Indiana.

Maybe DJ Durkin could get a look. He's got defensive coordinator experience in the SEC at Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He's in the market for a job after he was let go as part of the staffing turnover at Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher's firing. Even if not as defensive coordinator, Durkin could make sense for a defensive assistant job of some type.

Who else will fill out Alabama football defensive staff?

Don't be surprised if Chuck Morrell joins the staff. Washington's co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach is part of a group that has traveled with DeBoer to multiple coaching stops. He was with DeBoer at Sioux Falls and Fresno State.

Morrell might not be defensive coordinator, but he could make sense as a secondary coach. He played safety for South Dakota from 1995-1997.

Another name to watch for Alabama football coaching staff

Keep an eye on Kurtiss Riggs. The addition of Riggs to Alabama's staff would make sense. Whether it be as a quarterbacks coach or another role on the staff, he's close with DeBoer.

Riggs was DeBoer's quarterback in college. Then he coached Sioux Falls quarterbacks under DeBoer.

Riggs soon became coach of the Sioux Falls Storm, a professional indoor football team. Riggs was there for almost two decades. At one point, his team won 40 consecutive games. He earned a spot in the Indoor Football League's hall of fame for his efforts leading the Storm as coach and general manager. He won 11 league championships over his tenure. Then Riggs stepped down after the 2023 season.

So he's available for a coaching job and it could make perfect sense for him to reunite with his former teammate and good friend in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: How will Kalen DeBoer fill out coaching staff?