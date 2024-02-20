Kalen DeBoer discusses how involved he will be with Alabama football offense

Kalen DeBoer is certainly going to be involved in some capacity with the Alabama football offense in his first year as head coach.

DeBoer, who joined WJOX on Tuesday morning, discussed his offense and what role he will have as a one-time coordinator and respected mind.

"I'm in and around it," DeBoer said. "I can't help but always know exactly what's going on. I do want them to make it theirs as we go through it. I'm certainly involved and have a deep passion for making sure what's happening on the football field."

DeBoer spoke highly of Nick Sheridan and JaMarcus Shephard, though. And they will be the main voices running the offense. Sheridan is expected to be named offensive coordinator, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed, and Shephard is reportedly set to be a co-offensive coordinator. Neither has been officially announced by Alabama yet, but DeBoer discussed both Tuesday and stressed how they know his system that has been built up over years.

"A guy like Nick Sheridan, JaMarcus Shephard, guys who have been with me the past two years," DeBoer said. "And Nick being with me in 2019. He ran the offense then after I left Indiana. He's been a part of it for five years. These guys are just such gifted football coaches, amazing people. We'll keep that system and what you see ... every year is a little bit different based on your personnel."

DeBoer added that Alabama has "extremely smart people" in the building who will continue to build on what has already been established.

Ryan Grubb was set to be Alabama's offensive coordinator but instead became the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. Grubb had been DeBoer's offensive coordinator at Fresno State and Washington.

"I think you know that time is coming where other opportunities are going to come," DeBoer said. "I couldn't be happier for Ryan. He had a chance to be with the Seahawks there, and he is going to do a great job."

