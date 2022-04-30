Kalen DeBoer discusses his first months as Washington's head coach, spring standouts, and more
First-year Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer chatted with Pac-12 Network before the Huskies' spring game.
First-year Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer chatted with Pac-12 Network before the Huskies' spring game.
The home stretch of the 2022 NFL draft is here. Three rounds are already complete, but Saturday will feature the final four rounds of the event.
Making the most of Day 2 of the NFL draft can be an essential step in building a contender, but not everyone stood out for the right reasons Friday.
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral fell into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave his theory for why.
The Cleveland Browns didn't have a first round pick after the Deshaun Watson trade, and they then traded out of the second round.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the San Francisco 49ers.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers.
2022 NFL Draft: Who are the best players still on the board? Here are the top 50 - from the college perspective - going into the last four rounds.d
The San Francisco 49ers did not have a first round selection, and did not trade away Deebo Samuel on Thursday.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Cowboys.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis fell out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but why?
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears.
Who drafted Calvin Austin in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here's what the PIttsburgh Steelers should expect after taking the Memphis football receiver
The Bears have acquired two seventh-round selections in the 2022 NFL draft via trade. See Chicago's updated picks:
The Packers packaged both second-round picks in a trade up for WR Christian Watson on Friday.
The NFL draft resumed Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. USA TODAY Sports has analysis for every pick.
The Dallas Cowboys had another disappointing end to their season in January.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Green Bay Packers selected Nevada WR Romeo Doubs at No. 132 overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New England Patriots.
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions.