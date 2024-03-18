Kalen DeBoer contract: Salary, buyout, more to know for Alabama football coach

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer had his contract reviewed by the compensation committee for the UA System Board of Trustees on Monday.

With that contract, DeBoer makes a colossal jump in his compensation, after he made $4.2 million this past season in total pay at Washington. That ranked No. 44 among public school coaches, per the USA TODAY football coach salary database. After leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff, he was set to receive a substantial raise, though. Washington athletics director Troy Dannen said he put a $9.4 million offer on the table after the Sugar Bowl.

However, DeBoer ultimately turned that down to become the head coach at Alabama, replacing Nick Saban after Saban decided to retire on Jan. 10. Saban was set to make $11.5 million in 2024.

