How Kalen DeBoer can bring out the best version of Jalen Milroe

The upcoming Alabama Crimson Tide football season features plenty of changes. Kalen DeBoer has replaced Nick Saban as the team’s head coach, the SEC format has changed as the conference welcomes the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns and the College Football Playoff expands to a 12-team format. One of the only constants from 2023 to this upcoming season is quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Milroe returns to the Crimson Tide in 2024 and is praised nationally as one of the best incumbent starting quarterbacks in all of college football. The success of the Tide this season will rely on the performance of Milroe.

Saban was a defensive-minded head coach but had plenty of noteworthy, talented quarterbacks in recent seasons. DeBoer is quite the opposite. The former offensive coordinator has a strong record of working with and building up quarterbacks, which leads many to believe the Jalen-Kalen pairing may be a perfect match.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell recently broke down what DeBoer should do in order to get the most out of Milroe. Overall, it comes down to getting Milroe into a rhythm.

“To me, Jalen Milroe being in rhythm consistently creates more confidence,” said PicKell. “You give me a confident Jalen Milroe throwing the football play in and play out where he is consistent, that is going to be dangerous.”

Kalen DeBoer is going to get Jalen Milroe in RHYTHM in 2024 and it's going to make for poetry in motion for Bama's offense. The show is about to start📈https://t.co/QVoOAL9ogs | @BOL_On3 pic.twitter.com/A78keydNw0 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) June 12, 2024

Milroe is coming off of a 2023 season that began a bit rocky. Leading up to the start of the season, Milroe was working with a young offensive coordinator, had to compete in a three-man positional battle and was even benched after a Week 2 loss at home to the Longhorns.

Steady improvement led to Milroe finishing the season as the sixth-highest vote-getter in the Heisman Trophy race. He looks to build on last year’s performance and craft a strong 2024 season that will help his team win, and possibly put him in a position to be a 2025 first-round selection.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jalen Milroe and all Alabama football news as the offseason progresses.

