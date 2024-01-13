Kalen DeBoer bids emotional farewell to Washington football in Alabama news conference

Former Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer was formally introduced as Alabama's coach in a news conference on Saturday, just one day after he accepted the challenge of replacing Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

DeBoer saved his goodbyes to his previous team for the final segment of his statement, briefly becoming choked up as he expressed gratitude toward members of the Huskies' football program.

In the roughly 18 minutes he spoke to media, it was the only time he become emotional.

"I want to say one more thing, because this is something that is very important to me and I wanted to say it last because I knew I might get emotional, I'm not sure," DeBoer said. "I need to thank some people back at Washington. It's a special place to me, it really is, and this was one of the few places, maybe the only place, that I would have ever left to come coach at, because I understand what Alabama football is all about.

"(Alabama players) I sat in front of in a room yesterday, I know what they're going through. Because I saw the same thing less than 24 hours ago. And I just want to tell everyone, because I know they're watching, I just want to tell you guys I love you. I will miss you, and I want nothing but the best for everyone back there.

"The journey of the last two years have been special, and I'm looking forward to the new journey that lies ahead."

In his second season as head coach, DeBoer led the Huskies to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship. Washington ultimately fell to Michigan in the CFP championship game, which proved to be DeBoer's final with the program.

DeBoer finished his Huskies tenure with a sparkling 25-3 record and two bowl wins over Texas in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He won Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in consecutive seasons and the Pac-12 championship in his final season with the Huskies.

