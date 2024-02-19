Kalen DeBoer becomes first Alabama football coach on social media, breaking from Nick Saban

Kalen DeBoer continues to add his own twist to the Alabama football program.

On the same day Nick Saban's successor reportedly finalized his first coaching staff with hires of Bryan Ellis and Chris Kapilovic, he also became the first Alabama football coach to make a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He congratulated three members of the football team — Dylan Lonergan, Jalen Hale and Bray Hubbard — on being named student-athletes of the week.

"Great work gentleman!" DeBoer wrote.

Social media is nothing new for the 49-year-old DeBoer, as he regularly used it during his tenure at Washington. But it does have significance for the Crimson Tide program, as it offers a slight reminder that, while Saban's influence will remain, the program has well and truly entered a new era.

(Saban, one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, was notoriously against the use of social media during his 17 seasons at Alabama for himself and his players).

DeBoer followed up his first tweet with another, this time quoting the program's official announcement last week that Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie were remaining at Alabama on DeBoer's staff and being promoted to associate head coach and assistant head coach, respectively.

"2 great coaches and even better people! Proven leaders who have been amazing to work with since day 1! Their impact on @AlabamaFTBL is already been great, but excited about what is yet to come! #RollTide," DeBoer wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kalen DeBoer becomes first Alabama football coach to post on social media