Kalen Ballage opens Dolphins camp ahead of Kenyan Drake

Kalen Ballage said in April that he plans to compete with Kenyan Drake for the Dolphins’ No. 1 running back job. With training camp now open, not only is Ballage competing Drake, but he appears to have the early lead.

Ballage has been the first running back on the field with the first-string offense at the start of camp.

As a rookie last year Ballage barely played until the end of the season, but he got plenty of attention when he reeled off a 75-yard touchdown run in Week 15 against the Vikings.

Drake got a lot more playing time than Ballage last season, and he had been considered the favorite to earn the starting job. But the Dolphins’ coaches have had positive things to say about Ballage, and they’re showing in camp that they want to give him a long look.