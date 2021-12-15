Kaleb Webb signs with Tennessee
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Kaleb Webb has signed with Tennessee.
The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.
The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).
Kaleb Webb
McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Georgia)
Wide receiver — 6-foot-2, 185-pounds
