Kaleb Washington seeing interest rise

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Kaleb Washington began to emerge as a high-major prospect in July with his play with Game Elite in the Adidas Gauntlet. The highly skilled 6-foot-7 small forward has the length and athleticism to go along with that skill to draw the interest of college coaches.

Most recently, he scored offers from Cincinnati, Florida State and Tulane. In recent months, he added offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri and Xavier along with interest from Auburn, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Washington has been on unofficial visits to Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia, Tech, Tennessee, Tulane and Xavier. His most recent trip was to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the Champions Classic to see the top four teams in the country play.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Washington talks about in his interest in the schools recruiting him.

Cincinnati: “It was super cold when I was there. I went for the football game and it was crazy. The coaches are really cool. They discipline their players too. They are always checking up on me.”

Florida State: “They talk to me like every day. Coach ‘CY’ [Charlton Young] calls me all the time. I haven’t visited there yet, but I’m going to soon.”

Georgia: “It was crazy. They have 30,000 students. I’ve been up there for practice, which was the first day of school, and a football game. Coach [Tom] Crean, that’s my guy. He’s crazy and funny. He knows how to get guys to the next level.”

Georgia Tech: “The campus is really nice. All the coaches over there are really cool. Coach [Josh] Pastner and Coach [Julian] Swartz, all those guys are great.”

Kentucky/North Carolina interest: “I talk to UNC a lot. That’s a blueblood. When I was little, I always wanted to play for a blue blood like Kentucky, Duke, Kansas or North Carolina.”

Xavier: “They only have like 7,000 students. It looked like Harry Potter-type school. It was really cool. I met the players and they all were really cool. The coaches were great. I talk to Coach [Jonas] Hayes almost every single day.”

RIVALS REACTION

Washington remains open to all the schools recruiting him and schools that could come in over the next several months, but admitted Georgia and Xavier have been starting to stand out lately. He’s been on campus multiple times at Georgia and mentioned that the coaches are constantly in communication with him making him feel like a priority.



While a completely different campus, Washington also mentioned that he really likes what he saw at Xavier as well as his connection with the players and coaches there. His recruitment will be one to watch as he continues to fill out his lanky 6-foot-7 frame because he has the goods that college coaches crave.