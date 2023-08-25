Kaleb Rodriguez guides Loving Falcons football to victory over Alamogordo's JV

Loving High School quarterback Kaleb Rodriguez had four touchdown passes as the Falcons downed the Alamogordo High School junior varsity 56-21 Thursday night in Loving.

Rodriguez completed 13 of 21 passes for 236 yards and had five carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons (2-0) prepare for an off week before getting back into action Sept. 8 at Capitan.

“He’s done a phenomenal job for us. He’s worked hard throughout the summer,” said Loving head coach Tyler Finch of his senior quarterback.

After two weeks of the regular season, Rodriguez has completed 27 of 41 passes for 449 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the ground he has carried the football 12 times for 20 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s been very disciplined and understanding the game plan of what we’re trying to do offensively each week,” Finch said of Rodriguez.

Loving Falcon coach Tyler Finch at a 7:30 a.m. workout session with Falcon athletes at George Frederick Field in Loving, New Mexico June 24, 2020.

He added the senior quarterback is Loving’s offensive leader.

“He’s done an excellent job of performing each game," he said, "and putting us in positions to be successful offensively.”

Falcons offensive attack not limited to Rodriguez

Sophomore running back Bobby Parraz and senior running back Edgar Zacarias gives Loving’s offense extra threats if Rodriguez gets in trouble, according to Finch.

Against Alamogordo, Parraz had 15 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

During the young season he has 30 carries for 293 yards and two touchdowns and has five receptions for 86 yards.

New Mexico Military Institiute Colt running back Cohen Tomasits runs against the Alamogordo junior varsity on Aug. 18, 2023. The Loving Falcons defeated the Tigers on Aug. 24, 2023 and play at NMMI on Sept. 22, 2023 in Roswell.

Through the first two weeks of the season Zacarias has carried the football 20 times for 132 yards and one touchdown.

“These two are what you want in a backfield,” Finch said. “They’ll block for each other (and) they’ll block on the perimeter.”

Finch credits Falcon defense for early season success

Loving’s linebacking corps of Kysiah Lujan and Teddy De La Cruz propelled the defense in Thursday’s game against the Tigers, Finch said.

“He did a great job on the run game," Finch said of Lujan. "He’s a senior leader on the inside."

Lujan has played in 25 games since his freshman year and during that time he has amassed 61 solo tackles and 93 total tackles.

Finch said De La Cruz helped stop Alamogordo’s run game during Thursday night’s victory.

“Those two guys stand out for us on the defensive end,” he said.

Practices continue during off week

The Falcons have Labor Day weekend off. Finch said focus will continue in practice as coaches and players will evaluate the past two games.

“And look at some areas where we really need to touch up on. We’re planning on practicing and getting engagement on our kids and (keep) the excitement levels up,” he said.

