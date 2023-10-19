Kaleb Parrish showcasing college potential with big-play ability for top-ranked Mason football

Kaleb Parrish was a big wrestler during his childhood.

He spent many years traveling all over with classmate Derek Badgley competing in tournaments and found plenty of success.

That had Parrish thinking wrestling was in his long-term future.

But the passion he had for wrestling started to fade when he gave basketball a shot in seventh grade.

Meanwhile, football was always in the picture but Parrish never considered a future in the sport.

"It was always my favorite sport but I wasn't always the best at it," Parrish said.

That changed as a sophomore when the Mason football coaching staff told Parrish he had potential to play in college.

Parrish didn't take those words seriously initially. That changed when coaches started reaching out and making visits to his school.

And now the focus is entirely on a future in football for the 6-foot-5 and 220 pound Parrish, who is rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports.

Parrish has emerged as one of the major pieces for the Division 3 top-ranked Bulldogs over the last two seasons while playing an instrumental role in their success. The senior receiver, tight end and linebacker made a huge mark in the latest big win for Mason, making a pair of touchdown grabs and adding nine tackles on defense in a 30-7 road victory over Division 3 No. 2 Walled Lake Western.

Parrish, who was voted the latest MSUFCU LSJ high school athlete of the week for his efforts, credited his teammates for helping make his big plays possible in the Bulldogs' big win.

"It all started with AJ (Martel) to set up the run game," Parrish said. "Eventually they start focusing on the run and then we've got Cason (Carswell), who is an amazing quarterback. When he throws the ball, it's perfect every time. I don't think he's ever thrown me a bad pass. It's always catchable when he's throwing to me."

Mason coach Gary Houghton said Parrish's big touchdown grabs were instrumental in the showdown with Walled Lake Western. One of those touchdowns came at the end of the opening half and the other in the second half to help the Bulldogs gain separation.

"He's certainly been making big plays the whole season on both sides of the ball," Houghton said. "He's a tough run-stop guy on defense. Any time he's out there on offense as a wide receiver, teams have to account for him. Many times, teams will bracket him to try to contain him and it just opens up another one of our guys."

The growth and impact Parrish has continued to display has Houghton excited for what is to come. Parrish owns offers from Grand Valley, Saginaw Valley and Northwood and recently received an invite to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl,.

Houghton believes more offers are on the horizon for Parrish.

"I think he has a lot of upside," Houghton said. "If he can get into a college program that has a great weight room program and he can just focus on his strength and speed, putting on weight and the work that they do year round where he's focusing on one sport — I think it's really going to make a big difference for him."

