Kaleb McGary out, three other offensive linemen questionable for Falcons

The Falcons will definitely be missing one starting offensive lineman for Sunday's game against the Panthers and they could be without as many as four of them.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been ruled out after missing practice all week. McGary is listed with a knee injury and an illness.

Left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), and right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) are all listed as questionable. All three players were limited participants in practice the last two days.

Three defensive players also carry questionable tags into the weekend. Linebacker Nate Landman (knee), defensive end LaCale London (knee), and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) are also set to be game-time decisions for Atlanta.