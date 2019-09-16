Kaleb McGary questionable with knee injury

The Falcons invested a pair of first-round picks on offensive linemen.

At the moment, neither of them are on the field.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary left the field with the assistance of the athletic training staff, after injuring his left knee.He’s been announced as questionable to return, and was replaced on the field by veteran Ty Sambrailo.

McGary missed most of the preseason after having a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat, a problem he’s dealt with since college.

Fellow first-rounder Chris Lindstrom was placed on IR after breaking his foot in the opener, taking the 14th and 31st overall picks out of the lineup.

They just took a 10-3 lead on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley, however.