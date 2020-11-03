Kaleb Eleby takes reins as Western Michigan football QB after learning from Jon Wassink

Western Michigan quarterbacks Kaleb Eleby and Jon Wassink sat beside each other inside the Bill Brown Alumni Football Center, connected to Waldo Stadium, in Kalamazoo. Practice was over. Workouts were complete.

They were reviewing film.

Wassink prepared as the starter; Eleby took notes, fascinated by the attention to detail, work ethic and consistency his mentor put into each week. He knew his time was coming.

"He was a great guy to be around, a great guy to learn from," Eleby, now a redshirt sophomore, told the Free Press on Thursday. "A lot of it goes out to Jon, just watching him and trying to model my game after him."

View photos Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (right) and former starter Jon Wassink (left) warm-up for a game. Wassink played from 2015-19 for the Broncos, starting his final three years, and accumulated 6,482 passing yards and 50 touchdowns. More

Eleby thinks back those the film-room conversations over the past two years. He remembers how, for a five-game stint in the 2018 season, he took over the starting gig for Wassink, who sustained a foot injury and needed surgery.

Once Wassink got healthy, he returned to his starting role for 2019.

Wassink's college career ended in 2019, meaning there will be a new starter for the 2020 season, which has been whittled down to six games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broncos play at Akron in their opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday

"Next year, it's probably going to be your team," Wassink told Eleby. "Just continue to put the work in from the first few years and take it up a level in terms of leading by example and talking to teammates."

Next year is now.

"We got a new quarterback," WMU coach Tim Lester said Thursday, "and that's always going to be a question when you have a guy who only has five games under his belt. (Redshirt freshman) Nick Kargman, our young kid, has challenged him. It's been a good battle.

"But it's a fun team to be a young quarterback."

'Something to build on'

The Broncos were 6-2 to start 2018, well on their way to a MAC championship game appearance. They only have one conference championship — in 2016 under former coach P.J. Fleck, now at Minnesota — in the last 32 years.

Wassink's foot injury in the first quarter against Toledo in late October held him out for the remainder of the season, leaving the rest of that matchup, as well as four more games, to Eleby, true freshman at the time.

View photos Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink passes in the first half against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. More

WMU lost to Toledo, then went 1-3 the rest of the way. Eleby completed 92 of 147 (62.6%) passes for 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns.

"He played pretty well," Wassink said. "He didn't play at all last year (because of a redshirt), but I think it definitely gives him some confidence, definitely gives him something to build on. It's big."

Eleby wants to build on something else: the trend of WMU quarterback success.

Wassink threw for 6,428 yards, 50 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his career. He chipped in 607 rushing yards and 12 more TDs, also catching two touchdowns on trick plays.

From WMU's 2016 season:

