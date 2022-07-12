Kaleb Beasley includes Auburn in top 10 schools

It is an important time for the 2023 recruiting class, as many of the top recruits announce their commitment ahead of their senior seasons.

That doesn’t mean that July is just about that class though, Kaleb Beasley, a four-star cornerback in the 2024 cycle, announced his top 10 schools and Auburn made the cut.

Beasley, a 6-foot, 179-pound prospect from Nashville, has five SEC schools among his top 10. Auburn is joined by Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma. He also included Penn State, Michigan, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

He is ranked as the No. 219 overall player and No. 26 corner in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Tennessee.

Beasley plays wide receiver and corner for Lipscomb Academy and also plays basketball for the Mustangs. While it will be tough for Auburn to pull him out of the Volunteer State, he has taken an unofficial visit to Auburn’s campus and left with a scholarship offer.

List

New list names potential Auburn breakout candiates

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!