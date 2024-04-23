Kalani hands Pai head football job

Apr. 23—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Kalani named Kamehameha assistant Kenric Pai its new football coach on Monday.

Pai, who attended Pacific and most recently served as Kamehameha's special teams coordinator, takes over for Radford Dudoit, who died earlier this year.

Quinn Griffiths served as interim coach last season, getting the Falcons off to a 3-0 start before settling for a 4-4 record.

UH sailing finishes fourth in Santa Barbara

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team placed fourth at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Sailing Conference Championship hosted by UC Santa Barbara (UCSB) over the past weekend.

Stanford won the regatta handily with UCSB coming in second, earning the conference's two automatic berths to next month's Nationals in Boston. Hawaii might still have a chance at an at-large bid. The selection show is on April 30.

Over the two days, there were a total of 24 races, 12 in each division. The Rainbows finished with 134 points. They finished the regatta with second- and third-place finishes in the final races of each division. The field included 16 teams.

Bethea earns another Big West honor

University of Hawaii utility player Mya'Liah Bethea hit a home run in each of the three games last week for the Wahine softball team, earning her second career Big West Field Player of the Week honor on Monday.

Bethea helped drive in a team-high eight RBIs and scored five runs while going 6-for-9 at the plate during a three-game conference series against Cal State Bakersfield, helping the Wahine complete the sweep. She leads the Big West with 12 home runs.