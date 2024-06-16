The Kaj Sanders effect is being felt in the Rutgers football ’25 recruiting class

Kaj Sanders took a leap of faith when he committed to Rutgers football last July. Now the former blue-chip recruit is very much the face of what could well be a resurgence for Rutgers.

In short, the impact of Rutgers landing Sanders in the last recruiting cycle is something that is still resonating within the state.

Sanders was not only a four-star recruit, he starred for the state’s top program in Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey). Last summer, he picked Rutgers from a final four that also included North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

A four-star by Rivals. Sanders was ranked as a top five recruit in the 2024 class. He was also a four-star by On3.

His class ended up being a very solid one, with a number of top recruits joining Sanders and committing to Rutgers. But it is this current class, one ranked top-10 in the nation, that is shaping up to be Sanders’ legacy.

In fact, through his commitment, Sanders made Rutgers cool and in doing so, paved the way for this next class to seriously consider staying in-state. Because of his high skill set and athleticism, Sanders became a pied piper not just in his class but also in the class after him.

It isn’t hyperbole to say that without Sanders committing to Rutgers, this monster class pulled in by head coach Greg Schiano might not be happening. Sanders set the tone for a group that now includes seven players ranked as four-star recruits.

The latest came on Saturday when running back John Forster, a four-star from St. Joseph’s (Montvale, New Jersey), committed to Rutgers. Forster is a top-five recruit in the state.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire