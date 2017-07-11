Kaizer Chiefs still in talks with Chippa United over Bereng

Chiefs currently have a number of quality midfielders, including Keagan Buchanan, Willard Katsande and George Maluleka, but they are keen on Bereng

Goal has discovered that Kaizer Chiefs are still in talks with Chippa United over the possibility of signing Tshwarelo Bereng.

According to a source privy to the situation, the two clubs have yet to agree on a transfer fee for the midfielder.

However, Amakhosi are confident of landing Bereng before the start of next season.

"The two clubs obviously have to agree on a transfer fee. As things stand, they are still talking," the source told Goal.

Reports emerged last week that the Glamour Boys were looking to reinforce their midfield with the signature of Bereng, who enjoyed one of the best seasons at the Chilli Boys last season.

The 26-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Port Elizabeth-based outfit and found the back of the net just once.

Having already released Lucky Baloyi, Chiefs are reported to be looking to sign a suitable replacement for the Limpopo-born midfielder.

They had Tanaka Chinyahara on trial last week, but the Zimbabwean midfielder has since stopped training with the Soweto giants.