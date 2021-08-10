Kaizen Announces KaizenDataLabs Forecasts

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Kaizen, a leading provider of analytics products and business insights solutions, just released the latest enhancement of KaizenDataLabs™, updated to include a comprehensive set of business forecasts designed to fuel better business decisions.

KaizenDataLabs™ is a secure suite of data, accessible via API, organized to provide business decision-makers with meaningful, relevant insights and empower critical operational or manufacturing decisions. Following the most recent upgrades to KaizenDataLabs™, which expanded the suite to include Consumer Packaged Goods Product Attributes, Macroeconomics, Natural Gas and Electricity Pricing data, Kaizen is now offering forecasting for select API offerings, like Weather and Macroeconomics data.

Andy Williamson, Managing Partner and Chief Product Officer at Kaizen, noted the significance of the new offering, "The value of clear, actionable intelligence in business today can't be understated-it's not just what you know, it's how quickly you understand it. That's what KaizenDataLabs is all about."

"Our industry-leading long-range forecasts for domains like weather and macroeconomics allow us to take the insights our models are delivering from studying the impacts of such drivers on our customers' historical performance and be able to project those insights forward to facilitate long-range forecasting and scenario planning. Our KaizenDataLabs forecasts, in conjunction with our insight-focused analytical approaches, help elevate our customers' strategic planning processes and ensure they are supported by leading-edge analytics."

About KaizenDataLabs

KaizenDataLabs' custom perspectives inform a range of business functions. Simple or complex search query options give users discretion to glimpse into or dive deep on specific tangents to empower more efficient and profitable operational or manufacturing decisions. KaizenDataLabs continuously updates proprietary data acquired directly from manufacturers, retailers, government entities, regulatory agencies and other sources in the Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy, Macroeconomics, Weather, Holidays, and College Football categories. Business users who find themselves awash in data can access organized, refreshed and relevant portfolios through a suite of secure APIs.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a leading provider of analytics products and business insights solutions that deliver clients unmatched speed to achieving business objectives. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its advanced analytics solutions and secure suite of API data from KaizenDataLabs™, with decades of proven subject matter expertise to deliver actionable and accessible insights across the value chain. For more information, visit http://www.kaizenanalytix.com/

