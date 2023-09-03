Kaiser wins rivalry game by a whisker

Sep. 3—The heated rivalry matchup was ultimately decided by 1 yard, as the Kaiser Cougars held on to beat the Falcons 16-12 on the game's final play.

The greatest of scriptwriters couldn't have dreamed up the ending to the heated rivalry game between Kaiser and Kalani on Saturday night at Kaiser Stadium. The heated rivalry matchup was ultimately decided by 1 yard, as the Kaiser Cougars held on to beat the Falcons 16-12 on the game's final play.

Trailing 12-10 with less than two minutes left to play, Kaiser quarterback Sean Connell led the Cougars on a nine-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in Connell's 2-yard game-winning touchdown run with 13.5 seconds left on the clock.

The Cougars went for 2 but failed, leaving the tiniest of doors open for a miracle Kalani comeback. The Falcons needed two miracles, but only got one. Carson Lam picked up a short Kaiser squib kick, then returned the ball 60 yards to the Cougars 4-yard line. With five seconds left and no timeouts, the Falcons had their chance. Kalani quarterback Kynan McCartney tried to run up the middle after his first read was taken away, but his effort fell heartbreakingly short as he was tackled by Kaiser's Kapono Kaaihue on the 1-yard line.

"The kick didn't go the way we designed it to go, " Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. "But credit to the defense for stepping up in a tight situation. We were fortunate to pull it out."

This win is Kaiser's first of the year after back-to-back one-possession losses to start the year.

"It's always good to win. The coach in me is looking at all the things we need to correct, but I think from a confidence standpoint, the team really needed this win tonight, " Seaman said.

Connell completed 17 of 26 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. He was also effective on the ground, tallying 45 yards on 12 carries and the game-winning touchdown run. Keagan Lime led all pass-catchers with 100 yards on six grabs and a touchdown.

McCartney struggled to complete passes against a tough Kaiser defense. He completed just two of 16 passes for 16 yards but had one passing touchdown. McCartney still found a way to make an impact, running for a game-high 77 yards on 19 carries.

"I'm really proud of our defense, " Seaman said. "McCartney is an outstanding quarterback. He keeps plays alive with his legs."

The Cougars started the game the same way they ended it, scoring the first points of the game on Lime's 31-yard field goal after a 12-play opening drive.

On their first drive of the second quarter, Kaiser scored the game's first touchdown. Connell completed five passes for 70 yards on the 10-play drive, capped off by Connell's 32-yard touchdown toss to Lime.

Connell wasn't quite as successful on the next drive, as he threw an interception to Kalani's Jordan Amalato, who returned it 30 yards for the Falcons' first touchdown of the game.

Kaiser's offense woke up just in time. Connell completed five passes for 62 yards on the Cougars' game-winning drive. Lime caught three of those passes for 53 yards, including the 31-yard reception down to the 3-yard line that set up Connell's game-winner two plays later.

"It was a hard-fought game. To be honest, we expected it to be that way, " Seaman said.