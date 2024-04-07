Kaiser softball moves into second with win over Moanalua

Apr. 7—Elyse Yoshioka scattered seven hits for a complete-game win as Kaiser edged No. 9-ranked Moanalua, 6-4, on Saturday morning.

With a senior-day victory, Kaiser moved into a tie for second place with Moanalua at 8-2 with one week of regular-season play remaining. Kalani remains atop the OIA East with a 9-1 record. The top two finishers in the division will earn first-place byes in the OIA Division I playoffs.

"We've been talking about that. We really want that bye so today, we're really wanted this win, " said Yoshioka, a junior right-hander. "We knew we could battle out there. Today was a really good team effort. I'm proud of everybody."

The teams met on March 12 with the home team, Moanalua, prevailing in eight innings, 5-4. On Saturday, weather conditions favored the home team, Kaiser, which has practiced in the wild wind all week. With gusts blowing in from left field (mauka ) to home plate (makai ) at 24 mph—sometimes over 30 mph more.

"The first time was really a battle of hitting. They hit really good. They outhit us. This time, we told the whole team that we're going to come back with good defense and we're just going to hit, " Yoshioka said. "Today, I focused on really hitting my spots with my off-speeds."

The wind was fierce, which meant fewer curve balls by Yoshioka.

"I tried to throw my curve ball and the wind blew it to the side, " she noted. "Every pitch was breaking to the side."

Last year, Yoshioka was 13-2 with a 3.64 ERA at Pac-Five as the Wolfpack won the Division II state crown. On Saturday, the junior went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the lineup. Sophomore shortstop Rylee Yamasaki, batting second, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

"Today, the wind was holding up our balls, so we just wanted to hit line drives. We had to work keeping the ball down, thinking ground balls and line drives, " Yamasaki said. "Trusting our swing."

The battle between evenly matched squads boiled down to pivotal errors. Two errors on one play by Kaiser in the top of the third inning resulted in two unearned runs by Moanalua.

In the bottom of the third, a fielding miscue by Moanalua led to three unearned runs.

"Our girls always have high energy. The come out and want to have fun. Of course, we always want to win, " Moanalua coach Kylee Oshiro said.

Like her counterpart, Kaiser coach Blaine Yoshioka, Oshiro is in her first season as a varsity head coach.

"We're so proud of them. We just hit a lot of balls straight to them, " she said.

Coach Yoshioka was an assistant coach at Pac-Five before becoming the head coach at Kaiser. His niece, Elyse, followed the path to Kaiser, where her uncle, father and a cousin are part of the coaching staff.

"Elyse is steady, doesn't get up, doesn't get up. She's really, really composed, " Coach Yoshioka said. "That was one of our best games as a team."

Kalani has destiny in its hands, hosting Kaiser on Thursday, then visiting Moanalua on Friday.

After playing Kalani, Kaiser will visit Castle on Friday.

Moanalua will host Kahuku on Thursday before playing Kalani.