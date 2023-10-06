Kaimon Rucker ranked one of nation’s top edge rushers

One of the greatest surprises on the UNC football team is how the defensive unit has performed through four weeks.

Outside of nearly giving up 500 yards to App State in their home opener, the Tar Heels have impressed. They sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times in the season opener for both teams, limited Minnesota quarterback Athas Kaliakmanis to just 11 completions in Week 3, then did the same to Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec two weeks ago.

Most impressive, a stat that you won’t be able to find unless you do some deep searching, is the fact UNC has only allowed SIX second-half points between the South Carolina, Minnesota and Pitt games.

One of the many leaders on Carolina’s defense this year has been Kaimon Rucker, the Senior edge rusher from Hartwell, Ga., who’s gaining a lot of NFL Draft hype.

Rucker is, infact, ranked third among the nation’s top edge rushers by On3 Sports.

Rucker leads the Tar Heels with four sacks, more than double Amari Gainer’s two. Rucker’s also tied atop the team leaderboard, with linebacker Cedric Gray, at five quarterback hurries.

The next task for Rucker will be slowing down Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, one of the conference’s best dual-threat quarterbacks, on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill. Shrader already has 1,000-plus passing yards and eight passing touchdowns, plus 340 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns (tied for team lead).

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire