Kaimon Rucker named to Bednarik Award Midseason watch list

A big reason why the North Carolina Tar Heels football program has found success this season has been because of the defensive side of the football.

Right away from Week 1, the Tar Heels set the tone defensively in that win over South Carolina in Charlotte. That has continued through the first six games of the season as that unit has been a lot better than we have seen in the past. And a big reason is the pass rush.

That pass rush has been led by Kaimon Rucker, a senior who plays the Jack position for the Tar Heels. He’s delivered this year in the form of a pass rusher, having 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 29 total tackles on the year.

His efforts have earned him a spot on the midseason watch list for the 29th Bednarik Award announced last week by the Maxwell Football Club.

Rucker is one of 13 players to be named on the watch list as the award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player. The list will be cut to semifinalists and then again to finalists before the winner is announced.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire