Kaimon Rucker to miss rest of Spring practice with injury

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program will be without a key defensive player as the spring rolls on.

Outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker is expected to miss 2-3 months after having surgery on Monday for an injured middle finger on his right hand, an injury he suffered in the loss to Clemson last season. The finger did not heal properly and Rucker did participate in a few spring practices this year, but made the decision to have the surgery and miss time.

Rucker is expected to be back in time for fall practices, which is great news for North Carolina’s defense.

“Every time I tried to put my hand in a fist, it would snap down before my fingers could react to it,” Rucker said on Tuesday via Inside Carolina.

The fifth-year senior is North Carolina’s best pass rusher, leading the Tar Heels with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Rucker has also developed into a leader with key players like Cedric Greay leaving for the NFL.

The Tar Heels are getting ready for the Spring Game on April 20th and then the long wait to the 2024 season on August 28th begins.

