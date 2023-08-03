Kaimon Rucker and Elijah Green were named to 2023 Wuerffel Trophy watch list

North Carolina Tar Heels Kaimon Rucker and Elijah Green were named to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy watchlist.

The announcement came Thursday from the Wuerffel Foundation, sending out a watch list for the award containing 108 collegiate football players. The Wuerffel Trophy is given to players who show leadership on and off the field, impacting their community and teammates.

Rucker and Green add to the recent pool of Tar Heels being named to the preseason watch list. Last season, Rucker received the ACC Top Six in Service Award due to his work off the field.

It speaks volumes to the talent and character currently rostered, giving fans hope that an exciting season is ahead.

On the field, in the classroom and in the community, these guys get it done 😤#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/bDSXoUYFXc — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 3, 2023

Both players spent time visiting the UNC Children’s Hospital last year and are Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) members.

The award has been around since 2005, and if either Rucker or Green were to earn the honor, they would become the first Tar Heel to do so.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire