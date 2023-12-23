Kaimon Rucker announces return for fifth year in hilarious video

With the spread formation being commonplace across today’s college football world, it’s become increasingly difficult for defenders to generate pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Established powerhouses, like Alabama and Georgia, have the recruits and athletes to break through the spread. Some teams have quarterbacks who hold the ball too long, which leads to increased sack opportunities for the defensive line.

Early in 2023, the UNC football team actually did a phenomenal job in generating pressure. Carolina sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times in Week 1, rode a few strong defensive performances to a 6-0 start, then collapsed to fall out of fringe CFP and ACC Championship contention.

Despite all the defensive struggles, there’s been one constant within the unit – Kaimon Rucker, the starting senior Jack linebacker from Hartwell, Ga.

Rucker led the Tar Heels with 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Rucker’s play definitely warrants himself a place on an NFL roster, but is he going that route?

keep choppin’🔪 pic.twitter.com/Ltls8AS5rE — Kaimon “The Butcher🔪” Rucker (@_kruck75_) December 22, 2023

He makes you think so, but NOPE!

Rucker teases Tar Heel Nation early in the video, thanking them for a great four years. He then starts to walk off screen and – BAM – he comes back.

Not only will Rucker return for his COVID year in 2024, he’ll also be playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl next week. This will be a much-needed reinforcement for a depleted roster, with several players opting out to focus on the NFL Draft.

