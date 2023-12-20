Ka'imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of the week

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was clutch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Titans.

Now, for the second time in his career, he's been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Fairbairn was 4-of-4 on field goals in Week 15, hitting from 23, 27, 53, and 54 yards. He had the most kicking point and field goals made across the league last week.

In nine games this season, Fairbairn is 22-of-23 on field goals and 15-of-15 on extra points.

The Texans will play the Browns at home this weekend.