Kailer Yamamoto with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Kailer Yamamoto (Seattle Kraken) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/30/2023
Kailer Yamamoto (Seattle Kraken) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/30/2023
Max Scherzer will take the mound in Game 3 looking to give the Rangers a lead in the series.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Lions need a win after getting utterly steamrolled by the Ravens in Week 7.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, an all-time low.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Third-base coaches for the Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Astros reflect on the crucial, often game-deciding decisions they make every day — and why they love their job.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.