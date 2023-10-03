Kailer Yamamoto with a Powerplay Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
Kailer Yamamoto (Seattle Kraken) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 10/02/2023
Kailer Yamamoto (Seattle Kraken) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 10/02/2023
Geno Smith wasn't happy with the Giants defense on Monday night.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
The Giants haven't lived up to expectations in 2023 ... yet.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all four of the MLB Wild Card series and tell you what the series is going to be about and which team neutral fans should be rooting for.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday.
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
Need a refresher on fantasy basketball points leagues? We've got you covered.
There's no doubt Alvarez is back, but just how far did he climb up the rankings after his performance Saturday?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
For the vast majority of NBA teams, Monday marks media day and the start of training camp for the 2023-24 season. Here's refresher course — the 16 things you need to know in the preseason.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Cousins would like to have this one back.