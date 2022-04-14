Kaiir Elam visiting Commanders

Help in the defensive backfield is seen as a Commanders need heading into the draft and they’re meeting with a player who could help provide it on Thursday.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is hosting cornerback Kaiir Elam on a visit. Elam gave up his remaining eligibility at Florida in order to enter this year’s draft.

Elam had 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 35 games for the Gators. His father Abram played seven seasons as an NFL safety and his uncle Matt was a 2013 first-round pick of the Ravens, but had a much shorter run in the pros than his brother.

Most draft observers project Elam coming off the board in the first two rounds. Washington has the 11th and 47th overall picks later this month.

