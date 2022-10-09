Kaiir Elam notches first-career interception for Bills vs. Steelers (video)

Buffalo Bills first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam has notched an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The play in Week 5 was the first of his career.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was looking to make something happen for his team just before the half. The Bills were already up big, and made things worse for the rookie QB.

Check out Elam’s interception below:

Kaiir Elam gets his first NFL INT 👀 (via @7RoundsInHeaven) pic.twitter.com/Q0oicEBzdV — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 9, 2022

