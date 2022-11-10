No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day.

Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to miss practice on Thursday. The other four players are all on the defensive side of the ball.

The group includes cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was listed as limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury. The downgrade to missing practice is a step in the wrong direction and it will make Elam’s status on Friday something to watch.

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were both out for the second straight days. Poyer did not play against the Jets last Sunday.

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique), center Mitch Morse (rest, elbow), and offensive lineman David Quessenberry (groin) all went from limited to full participation.

Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk