Kaiir Elam interception sets up Cole Beasley TD reception for Bills

The Miami Dolphins had the lead in the third quarter and whatever momentum existed in the NFL Wild-Card Game between AFC East foes Sunday in Buffalo.

Faced with a third-and-19 and with a third-string quarterback playing, Mike McDaniel opted to let Skylar Thompson pass rather than calling a safe draw play and then punting.

The strategy backfired as Thompson’s throw down the left side was intercepted by Bills rookie Kaiir Elam.

Oof.

It took Josh Allen 5 plays to negotiate the 33 yards, finishing the drive with a short pass to Cole Beasley, who slipped into the end zone from 6 yards.

The Bills, who had seen a 17-0 lead disappear were back in front, 27-24.

Thompson was 10-of-28 for 104 yards and 2 TDs with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire