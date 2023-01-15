Kaiir Elam interception sets up Cole Beasley TD reception for Bills

Barry Werner
The Miami Dolphins had the lead in the third quarter and whatever momentum existed in the NFL Wild-Card Game between AFC East foes Sunday in Buffalo.

Faced with a third-and-19 and with a third-string quarterback playing, Mike McDaniel opted to let Skylar Thompson pass rather than calling a safe draw play and then punting.

The strategy backfired as Thompson’s throw down the left side was intercepted by Bills rookie Kaiir Elam.

Oof.

It took Josh Allen 5 plays to negotiate the 33 yards, finishing the drive with a short pass to Cole Beasley, who slipped into the end zone from 6 yards.

The Bills, who had seen a 17-0 lead disappear were back in front, 27-24.

Thompson was 10-of-28 for 104 yards and 2 TDs with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

